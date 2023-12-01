Odisha encourages inclusivity of PwDs: Minister Ashok Panda

Bhubaneswar: The Celebration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities resonates government’s strong will to bring the differently abled into the mainstream and establish an inclusive society, said Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister, Social Security and Empowerment of PwDs.

Panda was addressing the inaugural programme of a 3 day celebration here organised by the department to mark the International Day of PwDs.

Minister Ashok Panda said that theme of this year celebration-‘United in Action to rescue and achieve Sustainable Development Goals for, with and by PwDs’ is aimed at championing inclusivity in all spheres- social, economic and cultural. Highlighting various welfare measures to empower the PwDs, Panda said that energy and potential in them should be meaningfully utilised in order to make them responsible partners in socio- economic growth.

Achyuta Samanta, MP, Kandhamal, attending the programme said that PwDs must be treated alike with equal dignity, opportunities, rights and livelihood. Inclusion requires more contact and awareness among civil society. Samanta emphasised on the spread of education among PwDs for sustained growth.

Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary, SSEPD in his presidential remarks said that several iconic schemes and programmes have heralded visible transformation in the life of PwDs. To diminish and bridge the disparity mated out to persons with disabilities, we must come together and embrace them with open arms and warmth, he said.

Ananta Narayan Jena, MLA, Susant Kumar Rout, MLA, Dillip K. Ray, Special Secretary, SSEPD and Director Niyati Pattnaik also spoke on the occassion.

The 3 Day event includes painting exhibition along with an exhibition of about 40 stalls opened by various stake holders of SSEPD Department, cultural programmes, film shows, works of and discussion over different topics on PwDs and walkathon. A health camp organised at State Inistitute for Empowerment of PwDs (SIEP) will continue for 3 days at Pokhoriput.