Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire trailer is out!

The excitement to watch the trailer has always been at its peak, right from the day when the teaser of Hombale Films Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire was released.

Meanwhile, the makers kept the audience on edge with one or the other assets of the film that only boosted the exhilaration of the trailer of this action entertainer. Today, finally the wait has come to an end as the makers released the action-packed, thrilling, and violent trailer at 7:19 PM.

The much-awaited trailer of Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire has arrived with a whole lot of thrill, action, and rage. Giving a wider glimpse into the action-studded world of Prashanth Neel, the trailer has truly surpassed way beyond what we as an audience have ever imagined. The trailer presented Prabhas back in what he was always known for, action and massiness. The trailer says it all that Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire is going to be the massiest film of the year.

Watch out the Hindi trailer:-

The trailer is a testament to a kind of cinematic spectacle that comes out when the biggest action director Prashanth Neel and the biggest action superstar Prabhas come together. Moreover, the Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire also marks the first collaboration of the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.