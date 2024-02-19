Odisha Congress To Release First List Of 70 Assembly Candidates On March 1

Bhubaneswar: The President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), Sarat Pattnaik, announced that the party will release the names of candidates for 70 Assembly seats out of a total of 147 in the state on March 1st.

To select candidates for both the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats, the Odisha Congress launched a portal called ‘Project Pragaman’ where interested candidates could apply online.

The PCC President disclosed that 3,000 applicants have applied for Assembly seats while 700 applications have been received for the Lok Sabha seats. The final decision of candidates will be recommended to the AICC for approval by a 23-member Pradesh Election Committee (PEC).

Meanwhile, another former Congress MLA, Nabin Chandra Narayan Das, announced his resignation from the party on Monday, making him the third former Congress MLA after Nihar Ranjan Mohananda from Western Odisha and Anshuman Mohanty from Coastal Odisha to do so in the past week.