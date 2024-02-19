Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Review ECoR’s Performance

Bhubaneswar: Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit Odisha on Tuesday, 20th February.

During his visit, Vaishnaw will join in scheduled programmes of the Railways and Postal Departments.

Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will grace the function at Biju Patnaik Auditorium, Sambalpur University, Burla.

Both the Union Ministers will release Commemorative Postage Stamps on Legendary Poets of Odisha and Cultural Heritage of Western Odisha through video conferencing from Bhubaneswar at 2.30 p.m. Similarly, 42 Branch Post Offices of Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh Divisions will also be released.

Vaishnaw will also review the performance of East Coast Railway and will discuss various issues related to projects, traffic facility works and infrastructure-related matters at 3.30 p.m.

Later, Vaishnaw will join some local programmes at Bhubaneswar and will leave for Delhi in the evening.