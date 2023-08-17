Baitarini River Embankment In Jajpur Caves In

Jajpur: Panic gripped the villagers residing along the bank of the Baitarini river in Dasarathpur block of Kamardihi panchayat in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Thursday morning as 50 feet of the embankment collapsed near Balarampur village.

A few days ago, about 100 feet of embankment along the Bairarini river collapsed in Datpur.

According to reports, the collapse of the river embankment this morning has affected road communication in the region.