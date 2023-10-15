Dry Weather To Prevail Over Odisha For Next 3 Days: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The weather will remain dry in Odisha as the IMD predicts that there will be no large change in the temperature and day temperature is very likely to be above normal by 2-3°C at a few places over the districts during the next 3 days.

According to the IMD weather bulletin, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Cuttack, Bargarh and Khurdha.

The maximum temperatures observed marked a fall at one or two places over the districts of South Interior Odisha and no large change elsewhere over the other districts.

The highest maximum temperature of 36.8°C was recorded at Bhadrak and the lowest minimum temperature of 19.0°C was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.