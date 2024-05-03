Odisha Vigilance Arrests Asst. Executive Engineer For Taking Rs 50K Bribe In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today apprehended an Assistant Executive Engineer in Jharsuguda district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

The accused has been identified as Rabindra Patra, Asst. Executive Engineer(AEE), RWS&S, Jharsuguda.

Patra has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.50,000 from a Complainant (Contractor) for facilitating the release of his pending bills related to works executed by him. The entire bribe money of Rs.50,000 has been recovered from the accused and seized.

Following the successful trap, simultaneous searches are going on at four locations of Patra, AEE from the DA angle.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance P.S. Case No.07 dtd.02.05.2024, U/s.7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. The investigation is in progress against the accused. Further reports are awaited.