Odisha CM Naveen Announces Rs 25 Lakh cash reward For Javelin Star Kishore Jena

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced a reward of Rs. 25 lakh for Odisha’s javelin star, Kishore Jena, who became the first from the state to represent India at the Finals of the World Athletics Championship in Budapest.

Kishore showcased remarkable prowess in javelin throwing achieving a commendable fifth-place finish. He achieved a new personal best with a throw covering a distance of 84.77 meters, highlighting his exceptional performance on the global stage.

Kishore’s participation is a remarkable feat for the athlete and a historic achievement in the sports history of Odisha.

Commending the indomitable spirit of Kishore Jena, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “Kishore Jena’s remarkable journey and exceptional performance at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest have not only brought glory to our state and nation but also inspire many athletes for years to come”.

The World Athletics Championship is a prestigious global event that brings together the finest athletes from around the world, competing in various track and field disciplines. Kishore Jena’s participation in this championship not only represents a personal achievement but also showcases the sportsmanship and talent that Odisha has to offer to the world.