10-yr-old dies as wall Collapses on him in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: In a tragic incident, a minor boy died in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha while he was playing, said reports on Monday.

According to reliable reports, a ten-year-old boy was found dead after a wall collapsed on him while playing in the rubble.

This tragic incident has been reported from Murgapat Munda Sahi under Karanjia police station limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The ten-year-old boy died when the wall near which he was playing suddenly fell on him while he was playing near a pond near his house in the evening.