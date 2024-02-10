Odisha CM Inaugurates Mega Conclave of SDC In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Mega Conclave of the Special Development Council (SDC) at the Adivasi Exhibition Ground on Saturday.

The Conclave was organized by the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Class Welfare Department. About 2,000 members of 23 SDCs including 1,750 stakeholders participated in the event to celebrate the achievements of SDCs and their unique interventions to preserve tribal culture and preserve their identity.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted Odisha’s pioneering initiative through SDC, emphasising its role in preserving the rich heritage of tribal communities, including their dance forms, music, environment and ecosystems.

He also highlighted the State Government’s commitment by granting full autonomy to SDCs, enabling them to address the socio-cultural needs of all 62 tribal communities, including the 13 PVTGs.

Tribal arts and culture have enriched the overall culture of Odisha. The CM said the State Government will take many more steps for its preservation and propagation.

Over 11,000 religious places have been preserved. This is a great achievement. Apart from this, more than 600 sports and cultural festivals have been organized at the block and district levels. 21 bilingual dictionaries have also been prepared, the CM said.

The Chief Minister also felicitated ‘Ho Samaj Sagan Akala’ from Debahudi, Harichandanpur, and Keonjhar, for their role in preserving and promoting culture.

He awarded Community Forest Rights Titles to seven ‘Jahira’ of Mayurbhanj.

Furthermore, the CM presented musical instruments to members of the Koya Tribal Group of Malkangiri, the Kutia Kandha Tribal Group of Kandhamal, and Dance Costumes to the Gond Tribal Group of Nabarangpur.

The CM also posed for a photo with 13 couples hailing from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) during the Conclave.

The CM also released a coffee table book titled ‘Sacred Groves of Tribal Odisha,’ prepared by the research team of the State Level Administrative Unit. He also unveiled ‘Swatantrata Sangram re Odishara Janajati’ by Samarendra Bhutia, a publication by SCSTRTI.

Jagannath Saraka, Minister, Scheduled Tribe & Scheduled Caste Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare & LAW, Odisha, graced the audience with his address at the SDC Mega Conclave.

Pradeep Kumar Majhi, Advisor, Special Development Council, Roopa Roshan Sahoo, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, ST & SC Development, M&BCW Department, Indramani Tripathy, Director, ST and other officials were present at the event.