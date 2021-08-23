Odisha CM Inaugurates 10 ‘Transformed Schools’ In Hinjilicut

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated 10 ‘transformed schools’ in Ganjam’s Hinjilicut.

In the second phase of the school transformation programme, these schools have been transformed under the 5T Initiative of the State Government.

As per the ambitious School Transformation programme, a total of 50 Government high schools in Hinjlicut will be transformed.

Inaugurating the event, Chief Minister Patnaik said, “The students of Odisha are highly capable, no less than anyone in terms of ability. Given the appropriate facilities and opportunity, they can create history.”

Citing the example of India’s performance in Hockey at the Tokyo Olympics, he said, “There was a lot of scope in Hockey for India. As our players for the boost, they were able to clinch a medal at the Olympics after 41 years.”

“The school time is the most important phase in a person’s life. This transformation is for you all, for your future, and to make you good citizens. 5T Initiatives have played a crucial role in the transformation of our schools,” CM said to the students.

The School Transformation programme which has started from Hinjlicut has created a history in the education map of the State. The manner in which people’s involvement has made the programme a success needs to be emulated in other districts as well, the CM added.