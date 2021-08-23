The Audio Film Project By Red FM: Experience Thrilling Story Of ‘Sanak’

Bhubaneswar: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, today aired another episode of ‘The Audio Film Project’.

Catch the sultan of spooky cinema Vikram Bhatt narrates the thrilling story of a “Sanak,” An Unheard Story of Obsession!

Nupur, a supermodel from London is about to experience this nightmare as someone is hell-bent to live her life.

The episode is available on Red FM APP and all leading podcast platforms.

Tune in to experience the audio web series every Monday- Saturday at 9 PM with ace Bollywood director Vikram Bhatt on “The Audio Film Project” only on Red FM! Isse Aankhen Band Karke Dekho!

