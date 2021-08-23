168 COVID-19+ Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, 185 More Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 168 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 168 COVID-19 positive cases, 35 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 133 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 185 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 105,680 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,408 are active cases while 101,264 persons have recovered and 987 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.