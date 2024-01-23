PM Modi addresses Parakram Diwas celebrations at Red Fort

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today participated in Parakram Diwas celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi. He also launched Bharat Parv which will showcase the nation’s rich diversity with Republic Day Tableaux and cultural exhibitions. The Prime Minister took a walkthrough of the technology-led interactive Exhibition of the National Archives comprising of photos, paintings, books and sculptures on NetaJi and also witnessed a drama, synced with projection mapping, on the life of Netaji presented by the National School of Drama. He also felicitated Lt. R Madhavan, the only living INA Veteran. Parakram Diwas is celebrated from 2021 onwards on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to duly honour the contribution of luminaries who played a significant role in the freedom struggle.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes on the occasion of Parakram Diwas which is celebrated on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary. He said that Red Fort which was once a witness to the bravery and valor of Azad Hind Fauj has once again brimming with new energy. Referring to the initial period of Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal as a celebration of accomplishment through resolution, the Prime Minister called this moment unprecedented as he recalled yesterday’s event when the entire world witnessed a cultural consciousness awakening in India. “The energy and belief of the Pran Pratishtha was felt by the entire humanity and the world”, the Prime Minister said as the celebrations of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash are underway today. Since the announcement of the Prakram Diwas, the Prime Minister emphasized that it widens the Republic Day celebrations starting from the 23rd to the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on the 30th of January, and now the auspicious festivities of the 22nd of January has also become a part of this festival of democracy. “The last few days of January are inspirational to India’s belief, cultural consciousness, democracy and patriotism”, the Prime Minister said as he conveyed his best wishes.

The Prime Minister praised everyone involved in the organization of the event. Earlier during the day, the Prime Minister interacted with the youths who were awarded Rashtriya Bal Puruskar. “Whenever I meet the young generation of India, my confidence in the dream of Viksit Bharat gets further strengthened. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is a huge role model for this ‘Amrit’ generation of the nation”, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also touched on Bharat Parv that he launched today and informed about the events and displays that will take place in the next 9 days. “Bharat Parv is a reflection of the ideals of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. This is a ‘parv’ of adopting ‘Vocal for Local’, promoting tourism, respecting diversity and to give new height to ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’’ ‘ he said.

Recalling hoisting Tricolour on the occasion of 75 years of INA at the same Red Fort, PM Modi said, “that life of Netaji was the pinnacle of hard work as well as valour”. Remembering Netaji’s sacrifice, the Prime Minister said that he not only opposed the Britishers but also gave a suitable reply to the people who raised questions on Indian civilization. Netaji, Shri Modi continued, showcased India’s image as the mother of democracy before the world.

Referring to Netaji’s fight against the mentality of slavery, PM Modi said that Netaji would have been proud of the new consciousness and pride pervading the young generation of today’s India. This new awareness has become the energy for creating Viksit Bharat. Today’s youth is adopting Panch Pran and stepping out of the mentality of slavery, he said. “Netaji’s life and his contributions are an inspiration for the youth of India”, PM Modi emphasized, hoping that this inspiration is always carried forward. In this belief, the Prime Minister highlighted the efforts of the government in the last 10 years and mentioned giving the deserved respect by establishing Netaji’s statue on Kartavya Path which reminds every citizen about his dedication to duty. He also mentioned renaming the islands of Andaman & Nicobar where Azad Hind Fauj first hoisted the Tricolour, the ongoing development of a memorial dedicated to Netaji, a dedicated museum for Netaji and Azad Hind Fauj in Red Fort, and the declaration of a National Disaster Relief Award in Netaji’s name for the first time. “The present government has done more work dedicated to Azad Hind Fauj than any other government in independent India and I consider this to be a blessing for us”, Shri Modi added.

Speaking about Netaji’s deeper understanding of India’s challenges, the Prime Minister recalled his belief about strengthening India’s political democracy on the foundations of a democratic society. However, the Prime Minister lamented the attack on Netaji’s ideology post-independence as he mentioned the evils of nepotism and favouritism making inroads into Indian democracy which ultimately led to India’s slow development. Pointing out that a huge section of society was deprived of opportunities and basic necessities meant for their upliftment, Shri Modi highlighted the clout of a handful of families on political, economic and development policies and said that it led to women and youth of the country suffering huge losses. He recalled the difficulties faced by the women and youth of the time and emphasized the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ which was implemented once the present government was chosen in 2014. “The results of the last 10 years can be seen by all”, Shri Modi said expressing confidence about the ample opportunities present today for the sons and daughters of poor families. The Prime Minister also drew attention to the confidence arising among the women of India about the government being sensitive to the smallest of their needs as he mentioned the passage of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam after years-long wait. He reiterated that Amrit Kaal has brought with itself the opportunity to showcase bravery and reshape the political future of the country. “Youth power and Nari Shakti can play a big role in changing the politics of Viksit Bharat and your power can free the country’s politics from the evils of nepotism and corruption”, the Prime Minister said stressing the need to show courage to end these evils in politics as well.

Recalling his exhortation at the Pran Pratishtha that this is the time to devote oneself to the Rashtra Kaaj from Ram Kaaj- from Ram’s work to Nation’s work, PM Modi underlined the global expectations from India. “Our aim is to make India a developed nation by the year 2047. Our goal is to make India economically prosperous, culturally strong and strategically capable. For this, it is important that within the coming 5 years we become the third-largest economic power in the world. And this goal is not far from our reach. In the last 10 years, due to the efforts and encouragement of the entire country, about 25 crore Indians have come out of poverty. India is today achieving goals which were not even imagined to be achieved earlier.”, PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister also elaborated on the steps taken during the last 10 years for Indian defence self-reliant. Mentioning the prohibition of hundreds of ammunition and equipment and creation of a vibrant domestic defence industry, the Prime Minister said “India, which was once the world’s largest defence importer, is now joining the world’s largest defence exporters.”

The Prime Minister underlined that today’s India is busy connecting the entire world as a ‘Vishwa Mitra’ (friend of the world) and it is working forward to provide solutions to the world’s challenges. PM Modi reiterated that while on the one hand, India is trying to forge a path from war to peace for the world, the nation is also prepared to protect national interests.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the next 25 years for India and its people and stressed dedicating every moment of Amrit Kaal towards national interests. “We must work hard, and we must be brave. This is critical to building a Viksit Bharat. Parakram Diwas will remind us of this resolution every year”, the Prime Minister concluded.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Shri G Kishan Reddy, Union Ministers of State for Culture, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and Smt Meenakshi Lekhi and Union Ministers of State for Defence and Tourism, Shir Ajay Bhatt and Chairman of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose INA Trust Brigadier (Retd) R S Chikara were present on the occasion among others.