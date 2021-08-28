Odisha Chief Secy Visits, Reviews Developmental Works In Kandhamal

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra visited the Kandhamal district today and reviewed the progress of ongoing developmental works. He made a field inspection of the old age home at Saratoga and other developmental projects.

Replying to the media query after the review in Zilla Parishad hall at Phulbani, Mahapatra said in last year there had been significant progress in Kandhamal district. The forest coverage increased and agricultural development took up. New livelihood opportunities opened up.

He also said that the constitution of the medical college was in full swing. All steps were being taken to complete the construction within the scheduled timeline.

The scope for further development of horticulture and tourism activities were explored in the meeting. The Chief Secretary said that the Eco retreat hub at Daringibadi was quite successful in the last year.

This year, a five-year-long eco-retreat hub would be set up at Daringibadi which would attract tourists throughout the year.

Collector Dr. Brunda D, ADM Basanta Kumar Sahoo, Project Director Biswa Ranjan Nayak along with senior officers of various departments participated in the review with updates about the progress.