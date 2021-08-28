Odisha CM Inaugurates Another 10 ‘Transformed Schools’ In Hinjilicut

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated another 10 ‘transformed schools’ in Ganjam’s Hinjilicut.

The CM virtually inaugurated 10 such transformed schools.

In the fourth phase of the school transformation programme, these schools have been transformed under the 5T Initiative of the State Government.

As per the ambitious School Transformation programme, a total of 50 Government high schools in Hinjlicut will be transformed.

Inaugurating the event, Chief Minister Patnaik said, “The transformation of this school in Hinjilicut has filled the children with joy and excitement. This change from Hinjilicut would brighten the future of Odisha and make the children of Odisha the best citizens of the country.”

Advising the students, Naveen said that student life is the time to build the future. The Chief Minister said that the transformation work started in Hinjilicut would be reflected across the state. The transformation will come in all schools in Odisha.

The School Transformation programme which has started from Hinjlicut has created a history in the education map of the State. The manner in which people’s involvement has made the programme a success needs to be emulated in other districts as well, the CM added.