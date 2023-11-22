Odisha Chief Secy Inaugurates Annual Technical Meeting Of IIM-ATM 2023 & NMA

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Institute of Metals and National Metallurgist Awards (IIM-ATM 2023 & NMA) is being held at KIIT Convention Centre, Bhubaneswar from 22-24th November 2023. This flagship event of metal industry is being jointly organized by the Angul, Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar Chapters of IIM, in association with Hindalco Industries Ltd. and KIIT Deemed To Be University, Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena inaugurated the Plenary Session of IIM-ATM 2023 in the presence of Hemant Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Govt of Odisha, Sajjan Jindal, Vice President, IIM and Chairman, JSW Group, Amarendu Prakash, Chairman SAIL, Satish Pai, President, IIM and Managing Director, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Prof. BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad and Dr. Komal Kapoor, Chief Executive of Nuclear Fuel Complex, both, Vice Presidents of IIM.

Inaugurating the event Odisha Chief Secretary, PK Jena focused on Odisha as a higher revenue surplus State because of its vibrant mineral sector. The Mining and Metal sector possesses massive growth opportunities and potential to contribute to the State’s economy and nation-building agenda of our Government. He focussed on sustainable practices and technology in mineral exploration to lessen its influence on the environment. He hoped that value addition to the development initiatives through brainstorming and exchange of ideas by important stakeholders of the metal industry would help in a big way at the IIM-ATM.

Principal Secretary of Industries department H Sharma in his address highlighted how infrastructure has been improved in the State of Odisha due to growth in the metal and industrial sectors. Focusing on sustainability transformation in Metal Industries, he also expressed that efficiency in metallurgy needs

Over 1300 participants, who encompass senior officials from the Government, PSUs, metal industries, prominent corporate houses and research institutions across the globe, are attending the three-day event. There are about 60 prominent National and International Speakers attending in multiple sessions of the conference, which will have nearly 700 technical paper presentations by subject experts during 10 parallel technical sessions.

The Organizing Committee of IIM-ATM 2023 include, SS Mohanty, Chairman IIM-ATM 2023 and MD & CEO, Essar Minmet and Bibhu Mishra, Convener IIM-ATM 2023 and Advisor, Hindalco Industries Ltd. were present in the inaugural session.

After the inaugural session, a technical exhibition has been inaugurated by Sajjan Jindal. An International Symposium on the theme, “Sustainable Transformations in Metal Industries, also inaugurated on the occasion by Satish Pai.

Other dignitaries from Govt. of India,Industry sector ,experts are attending these three –day programmes scheduled for the occasion. Awards in different categories will be presented to experts in the field of metallurgy which include, Lifetime Achievement, National Metallurgist, Award for R & D in Iron and Steel Sector, Young Metallurgist in Metal Science and Young Metallurgist in Environmental Science during the programme.

Indian Institute of Metals is recognized worldwide as a premier metallurgical & materials organization, committed to the promotion and advancement of study, practices and research in metallurgical sciences and technology. With a large membership base, the IIM has chapters today in almost all important cities and industrial towns of India. The IIM-ATM 2023 & NMA is going to have serious deliberations and brainstorming on significant challenges to the metal industries.