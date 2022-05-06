Odisha Bracing Up For Possible Cyclone Impact; Here’s What SRC Says On Preparations

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena on Friday informed that the state government is taking all preventive measures to tackle the possible cyclone.

“The state government will deploy response teams after a more accurate forecast of the track, intensity and landfall following the intensification of low pressure to depression by tomorrow,” SRC Jena said.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, the Low-Pressure Area over the South Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to move northwestwards, intensify into a Depression by 7th May evening, and further into a Cyclonic Storm by 8th May evening.

In view of the possible cyclone, SRC Pradeep Jena yesterday held a video conferencing with the Collectors of 18 districts – Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, and Kandhamal and the Commissioners of Cuttack, Bhubaneswar & Berhampur Municipal Corporations, and senior officials of NDRF, ODRAF and the Fire Services department and discussed the preparatory measures.

Warning of strict actions against hoarding and black marketeering, the SRC said that the district collectors and the municipal commissioners have been asked to keep a vigil on such activities and inform the SRC office about the action taken by the enforcement teams on a daily basis until further others.

Jena said that dedicated Control rooms will be operated in each district on a 24X7 basis. Before evacuating people, the safety of cyclone shelters will be inspected apart from ensuring drinking water supply, cooking facilities, and separate toilets for men and women.

BDOs and Tehsildars will immediately visit all the cyclone shelters and ensure provisions from drinking water, and toilet facilities, and keep generator tower lights, mechanical cutters, etc in readiness, he added.

The focus will be on keeping the cyclone shelters clean and the private organization may be deployed if needed. Provisions will be made to provide biscuits, cereals (Chhatua), and other food items to children, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers.

The local fire service personnel will monitor the situation at the cyclone shelters and provide generators. Apart from 17 NDRF units, the NDRF DG has been asked to keep in readiness 10 more units. CDMOs in all districts have been instructed to ensure the provision of emergency medical care and essential medicines at cyclone shelters.

A 24-hour control room is being set up at the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner as a preparatory measure for the cyclone. Similarly, 24-hour control rooms will also be set up in the districts to keep in touch with the Office of the SRC, Odisha.

As many as 100 personnel of the Odisha Forest Development Corporation will be pressed in to clear the roads from blockades in the affected areas.

Similarly, the Rural Development Department has been instructed to be vigilant with JCB, tractors, and skilled workers.

The Housing and Urban Development Department has been asked to be prepared in urban areas.

The Energy and Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department have been directed to make all necessary arrangements for the uninterrupted supply of electricity and drinking water supply.

This afternoon, the Special Relief Commissioner held a preparatory meeting on virtual mode with the E & IT Department Secretary, senior officers of the Department of Telecommunication (DoT), BSNL, and all Telecom Service Providers (Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea).