Odisha Bags Two ISC-FICCI Sanitation National Awards

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has won two National level Awards at the prestigious Annual India Sanitation Coalition (ISC)-FICCI Sanitation Awards ceremony held on 20th Nov. 2023 in New Delhi.

Housing & Urban Development Department’s ‘Garima’ programme for the safety, dignity and welfare of Core Sanitation Workers (CSWs) won in the ‘Best Skilling Initiative in Sanitation’ category and Ms. Meghna Sahoo, President of Transgender Swikruti SHG managing the Faecal Sludge Septage Plant (FSTP) at Basuaghai in Bhubaneswar, was awarded in the Women Changemakers in Sanitation category.

Senior Government officials from the H&UDD attended the award ceremony along with the awardees in New Delhi.

Odisha has been consistently winning multiple awards on various aspects of sanitation interventions at the ISC-FICCI Awards since the year 2019.

The ISC-FICCI Sanitation Awards are the key awards in the sanitation sector and have over six years established their leadership at a national level. These awards have, over the years, played a vital role in endorsing the efforts of corporates, financial institutions, start-ups, NGOs, government bodies, and many other organizations and individuals who are striving to bring about a positive change in our country’s sanitation landscape.