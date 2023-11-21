Villagers Beat Two Suspected Robbers To Death In Bargarh, 1 Critical

Attabira: Two youths died and another was critically injured after a violent mob consisting of villagers beat them mercilessly detaining them for robbery in the Sahutikra area under Town Police limits of Bargarh district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the four suspected youths were trying to rob cash and mobile phone from a person on the Sahutikra Road on Bargarh-Bheden Road in broad daylight when some locals caught hold of them. However, one of them managed to give a slip.

Before police reached the scene, the mob had already beaten all three youths brutally leaving them battling for life. While one youth died on the spot, another succumbed to the fatal injuries at the Bargarh Old Hospital. The third youth, who survived the attack with critical injuries, has been shifted to Burla Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the three youths, identified as Bijay Bagh (20) of Pandripathar, Suraj Karma and his associate Biku Jal of Sambalpur district, were brought to Bargarh Old Hospital at 4 pm today.

With frequent thefts and robberies in the surrounding area nowadays and no action by police, such an incident raises fingers towards the law and order situation in the region. On the night of 18th Nov, two thieves were brutally beaten up in the Dhanger area.