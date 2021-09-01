Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session From Today

Bhubaneswar: The Monsoon Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will be held for eight days starting from today till September 9.

The Assembly will be held on Saturdays and Starred questions will be allowed. It will be held for 5 hours per day with a break of two and half hours i.e. from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm.

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro had earlier informed that there will be zero hour and question hour in this session. The session will take place amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.