Atletico re-sign Antoine Griezmann on loan from Barcelona

London: Atletico Madrid on Tuesday sensationally announced they had re-signed France forward Antoine Griezmann on a season-long loan from Barcelona.

Antoine Griezmann has made a shock return to Atletico Madrid after the Rojiblancos completed a season-long loan move for the Barcelona forward with a mandatory €40 million (£34m/$47m) option to buy.

The 30-year-old Griezmann returns to Atlético on a one-year loan with the option for another, renewable by either club. He played two seasons with Barcelona, where he never quite found his stride since joining on a fee of 120 million euros ($142 million). He had played five seasons under coach Diego Simeone at Atlético.

Barcelona said Atlético will pay Griezmann’s wages, and that the deal included an obligatory permanent transfer clause for an undisclosed amount.

The France international has sealed a surprise homecoming to the Wanda Metropolitano two years on from an acrimonious exit in one of the final twists to a dramatic summer transfer window.

The World Cup winner now heads back to the capital where he forged his reputation as one of the game’s strongest talents.