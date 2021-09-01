Fire Breaks Out At Unit-1 Market In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at Unit-1 market in Bhubaneswar late on Tuesday night.

According to sources, thick smoke was seen coming out from a shop at around 10: 45 pm and soon, the fire spread to other shops.

On being informed, fire brigade teams from Kalpana and Lokseva Bhawan rushed to the spot. As many as four fire tenders were engaged to douse the flame, sources added.

As many as seven shops including snacks and electrical shops were damaged in the mishap, while two shops were completely gutted.

Though the exact reason behind the fire is unknown, it is believed a short circuit might be the reason behind the mishap.