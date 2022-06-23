Odia TV Actress Rashmirekha Ojha Death: Police Issue Summon To Deceased’s Boyfriend

Bhubaneswar: Nayapalli police here has issued summon to Rashmirekha Ojha’s boyfriend Santosh Patra and asked him to appear for enquiry in the matter.

Police will interrogate Santosh to elicit more information on their relationship and the reason behind her ‘suicide’, said sources.

The deceased’s ex-boyfriend Raja will also be brought under the purview of investigation, the police said.

Rashmirekha was found hanging in her rented house in Bhubaneswar.