Mentally Deranged Man Hacks Wife To Death In Kendrapara  

By Pradeep Sahoo
Kendrapara: A mentally deranged man allegedly hacked his wife to death at Tendakuda village under Patkura police limits in Kendrapara district. 

The accused has been identified as Manun Ali.  

According to reports, Ali allegedly attacked his wife with a sharp weapon over a family dispute. Subsequently, the woman died on the spot. 

On being informed, police reached the spot and detained the accused. Further investigation is underway in this regard. 

