Odia Movie Phalguna Chaitra’s Submission To Oscar 2024 Accepted

Bhubaneswar: Odia movie ‘Phalguna Chaitra’ has been successfully submitted for official entry for the most prestigious Oscars 2024.

The 96th Academy Awards is set to take place on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The submission of the film has been accepted for Academy Awards consideration, informed filmmaker Sakti Jagdev.

The movie produced by Sakti Jagdev and directed by Sisir Kumar Sahu and Peenakee Singh is a musical heartwarming story portraying family values and the magnificence of the culture of Odisha.

The Partha Sarathi Ray starrer ‘Phalguna Chaitra’ has been written by Sulagna Mohanty and Pranab Prasanna Rath. The stars including BM Baisali, Ananya Mishra, Sukant Rath and Bhaswati Basu have also performed in the film. Popular Odia actor Babushaan Mohanty has co-produced the movie. The film was released on May 12, 2023.