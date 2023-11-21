Naga Chaitanya Akkineni’s Five Most Unforgettable Performances That Blew Us Away

In a very short time, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni has carved a niche for himself and fans are mighty impressed by his irresistible charm and acting prowess. When the young actor debuted in 2009 with Josh, audience and critics were all in awe of his undeniable good looks and irrefutable talent, that led him to win his first Filmfare Award. From romance to action to fantasy drama, the actor has effortlessly portrayed all characters with finesse and perfection. Set to make his streaming debut with Prime Video’s upcoming Telugu Original series, Dhootha, a supernatural suspense-thriller. Naga Chaitanya Akkineni will be donning the character of a journalist, Sagar, an ambitious and successful journalist who finds himself engulfed by supernatural events that are at the nexus of many mysterious and gruesome deaths, and are now shadowing over his family. The series not only promises to be a gripping thriller but also stands as a testimony to Chaitanya’s versatility, leaving a profound impression on the audience.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit five of his most memorable performances;

Ye Maaya Chesave (2010): Having made his debut only a year before, Chay shined in this romantic drama alongside Samantha, which was appreciated by critics and audience, alike. In addition to receiving praise for his effortless performance, the movie showcased his on-screen chemistry with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and established him as one of the promising actors to look forward to. The role provided him a chance to gracefully transcend from a box-next-door image to more sophisticated and challenging characters.

Manam (2014): A fantasy drama set in multiple periods, the film was based on the concept of rebirth and eternal love. Naga Chaitanya Akkineni showcased his versatility by portraying two characters in different timelines: Nagarjuna and Radha Mohan. The film explored another side of Chaitanya in the comic avatar which he played effortlessly. Starring alongside his father, Nagarjuna and grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Chaitanya successfully immersed himself in a challenging role. While opening to rave reviews from viewers and critics, the film won five Filmfare Awards and was screened in the Homage to ANR section of the 45th edition of IFFI.

Premam (2015): Chaitanya’s performance as Vikram in this coming-of-age romance drama, a Telugu remake of the Malayalam film, gained widespread acclaim. The story follows Vikram (Chaitanya) and his pals from adolescence to adulthood, and Vikram’s repeated failures each time he proposes to a girl he likes. His character as Vikram not only showcased maturity but also earned praise for its authenticity.

Rarandoi Veduka Chudham (2017): Portraying the character of Shiva in this family drama, Chaitanya exhibited his ability to handle a variety of roles. The film revolves around a lively young man who falls in love with a strong-willed woman during a wedding. His strong persona as an action hero, solidified his position in the hearts of movie buffs, who not only enjoyed him doing power-packed stunts, but also loved his suave dance moves!

Majili (2019): The intense romantic film showcased Chaitanya in a role of Poorna that demanded emotional depth and intensity. His portrayal of a heartbroken man, received praise for its nuanced performance and was a key factor in the commercial success of the film. Majili became the highest-grossing film of Chaitanya’s career, earning him a place amongst the top-rated stars of Telugu cinema.

Proving his mettle time and again, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni is all set to take over the streaming realm with Dhootha, directed by Vikram K. Kumar, and produced by Sharrath Marar, under the banner of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Premiering exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 1, the eight-episode series also features powerful performances by an eclectic ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai playing pivotal roles.