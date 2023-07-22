Odia Film ‘Maharshi-The Untold Story of Jayee Rajguru’ To Hit Theaters On August 4

Bhubaneswar: Upcoming Odia film ‘Maharshi-The Untold Story of Jayee Rajguru’ starring action star Chandan Kar will hit the theatres on the 4th of August, 2023.

Maharshi depicts the story of the first martyr of Odisha, Shaheed Jayee Rajguru, and Chandan will be seen playing the titular role in the highly-anticipated film of the Ollywood industry.

Saheed Jayee Rajguru’s contribution to the freedom struggle is a tale of bravery, devotion and sacrifice that continues to inspire people even after more than 200 years.

Based on the true story of Bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the motherland, the movie ‘Maharshi’ will fill the audience’s mind with enthusiasm and awaken patriotism in them.

The movie has an enseble cast of Sritam Das, Jiban Panda, Devi Barik, Mahima Das, Pratibha Panda, Ajay Patel, Prashant Nayak, Kusum Tripathi and Saroj Das.

The film is helmed by Director Pradeep Sahoo, and the music is composed by Malaya Mishra. The movie is produced by Pradeep Kumar Sahoo under the banner of SDD Films. Pragativadi is the official Print Partner and 93.5 Red FM is the official Radio Partner.

Watch The Trailer Here I

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandan Kar (@reachchandankar)

A brief history:

Jayee Rajguru, the first martyr of our freedom struggle against the British, was born in Biraharekrushnapur in Puri District on October 29, 1739. He was born in a Brahmin family and his father Chandra Rajguru was the royal priest of the king of Khordha, Gajapati Mukund Dev II.

Jayee Rajguru took over the reins from his father post the demise and with the then king being a minor, all the responsibilities of the kingdom fell on Jayee Rajguru. With the East India Company taking over Barabati, Cuttack a clash was inevitable and the movie shows how despite having a nascent army, Jayee Rajguru trained ordinary farmers, peasants etc to face the very strong and organized army of the English East India Company.

The English, realizing that Khordha cannot be captured till Jayee Rajguru is alive, conspired with some locals to capture the king of Khordha and force Jayee to surrender. Jayee Rajguru was subsequently tortured and killed mercilessly in Medinipur on December 6, 1806. His death however laid the foundation for what few years later culminated in the “Paika Bidroha”.