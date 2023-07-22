Death due to ‘vaccine overdose’: Deceased infant’s body exhumed by police

Sonepur: While a two-month-old baby allegedly died after being administered a vaccine at Mayabarha village within S Rampur police limits in Sonepur district, the infant’s body exhumed by police in presence of a Magistrate at Dhanbasa village.

Reportedly, the body has been sent for autopsy.

Notably, the parents of the deceased, Narendra Sandh and Pramodini Sandh, had taken their infant child to Jibandadar anganwadi centre for vaccination where the auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) reportedly administered the child with four doses of vaccine at once.

However, after reaching home, the infant became unconscious. The boy was initially taken to Barpali Hospital but died while being taken to VIMSAR, Burla. Later the father filed an FIR with S Rampur police alleging the infant died due to vaccine overdose and negligence of the staff at the Anganwadi centre. Sonepur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Puspa Ningi said a case was registered and an investigation is underway. The Sandh family belonged to Dhanbasa village.