OAPF Personnel Held For Raping Minor Girl On Pretext Of Marriage In Kandhamal

Phulbani: A Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) personnel has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl on the pretext of marriage. The arrestee has been identified as Goutam Kumar.

According to reports, the victim befriended the accused while he was posted in the Nuagaon area. Later, the youth established a physical relationship with the victim on the pretext of marriage.However, he refused to marry the victim.

With no option left, the victim lodged a rape complaint with the Sarangar police station in this regard.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.