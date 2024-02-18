Nua-O State-Level Kabaddi Tournament Concludes Successfully In Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: Nua-O State-Level Kabaddi Tournament, organized by the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha, concluded in Cuttack on Sunday.

In the men’s category, Cuttack were crowned champions while Khordha were the champions in the women’s category. As mandated both champion teams received prize money of Rs 2 Lakhs each. The prize distribution ceremony was graced by Shri Subash Chandra Singh, Mayor, Cuttack Municipal Corporation Sh. Deepankar Mohapatra, CEO, Hockey Promotion Council of Odisha and other esteemed officials of DSYS.

Amongst the men’s teams, Cuttack took home the trophy following their victory against Puri in the final match, while Dhenankal and Balasore finished with third and fourth place respectively. For his sparkling performances during the competition, Karunakar Behera of Cuttack was honored with the ‘Outstanding Player of the Tournament’ award.

In the women’s category, Khordha finished as champions, defeating Ganjam in the final match. Sundargarh secured third place while Jajpur finished with fourth place. Khordha’s Jyoti Daleh received the ‘Outstanding Player of the Tournament’ award.

Winners in the men’s and women’s categories were awarded a cash prize of Rs 2 lakhs each, while runners-up received Rs 1 lakh. Third and fourth place teams were granted Rs 50,000 each. Additionally, a cash prize of Rs 10,000 was presented to the ‘outstanding player’ recipients.

The day marks the successful conclusion of all six disciplines in the Nua Odisha’s sports initiative, which included volleyball, cricket, kabaddi, hockey, football and kho-kho.