Dharmanada Sarangi Assumes Charge As Director General Of Road Development, Govt. Of India

Bhubaneswar: Dharmananda Sarangi has taken over as the Director General of Road Development, Government of India.

Saeangi is the first Odia officer to be appointed as the Director General in this department.

Dharmanand Sarangi, studied B.Sc in Civil Engineering and Post Graduate in Structural Engineering, joined the Central Government Ministry of Road Transport and Highways as Assistant Engineer in 1990.

He was promoted to Chief Engineer in 2013. Apart from this, he has served in various positions in the Ministry and the National Highways Authority of India. He was promoted as Additional Director General in 2020.

Sarangi is a expert in highway planning, designing, construction, management and maintenance and traffic congestion avoidance. He has a leading role in the construction of projects, especially in public private partnership.

He has done various remarkable works for the development of highways in states like Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa. Mr. Sarangi has contributed significantly to the development of the organization as a Lifetime member and Treasurer of the Indian Road Congress (IRC).