Notification Issued for Rajya Sabha Polls in Odisha, Nomination Deadline Feb 15, Voting Feb 27

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Legislative Assembly has issued a notification for the election to three Rajya Sabha seats that will become vacant in April.

The election will be held for the seats held by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Prashanta Nanda, and Amar Patnaik, whose terms are set to end on April 3, 2024.

The Election Commission of India had earlier announced that 56 seats of Rajya Sabha from 15 states, including Odisha, will go to polls on February 27, 2024.

The last date for filing nomination papers is February 15, and the scrutiny of papers will be held on February 16. Candidates can withdraw their candidature by February 20th. The Voting will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on February 27 and the results will be declared on the same day.