No COVID-19 Vaccination In 14 Odisha Dists Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Due to low stock of COVID-19 vaccine, there will be no vaccination sessions in the 16 districts of Odisha tomorrow (Thursday).

The districts where COVID-19 Vaccination will remain suspended tomorrow are Anugul, Bolangir, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Kendrapada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Sonepur, and Sundargarh.

Click here to read in Odia

A total of 114 centers Vaccination Sessions sites will operate tomorrow, out of which 72 sessions have been planned in Bhubaneswar only, official sources informed.

COVID-19 Vaccination in the state has been severely affected due to an acute shortage of vaccines. Around 1 lakh doses of Covishield were expected to arrive in the state on Wednesday but the consignment has been delayed. As a result, vaccination sessions are likely to be affected in the coming days.