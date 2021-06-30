Builder Arrested For Duping People Of Over Rs 67 Lakh

Bhubaneswar: Commisionerate Police have arrested a person for allegedly duping over Rs 67 lakh several people on the pretext of providing plots in Bhubaneswar.

The accused has been identified as Daitari Mohanty, Managing director of Jaypore Construction of Private Limited.

According to sources, the accused has taken over Rs 67 lakhs from one Snehalata Upadhyay and her 9 aides on the pretext of providing plots at info city area in 2012.

Following this, the builder handed them fake registration deeds with a condition to hand over the original deed after some days.

However, nine years after, they came to know that Mohanty provided them fake papers and duped their money. The complainants claimed to have paid an amount of over Rs 67 lakhs towards the plot’s purchase.

With no option left, Snehalata and her aides lodged a complaint with the Nayapalli police station regarding the fraud in 2012.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and launched a probe. After pertinent efforts, police arrested the accused and forwarded him to court.