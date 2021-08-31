Nine Supreme Court Judges Take Oath

New Delhi: For the first time in the history of Indian judiciary, nine new judges, including three women, took oath as Supreme Court judges on Tuesday. The Oath of Office and Secrecy was administered by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.

With the swearing-in of the nine new judges, the strength of the Supreme Court has risen to 33, including the CJI, out of the sanctioned strength of 34.

The nine new judges who were administered the oath of office as apex court judges include Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Justice Hima Kohli, and Justice B V Nagarathna. Besides them, Justice C T Ravikumar, Justice M M Sundresh, Justice Bela M Trivedi, and senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha were also administered oath of office by the CJI.