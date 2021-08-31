Six Held In Mobile Shop Owner Murder Case In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police arrested 6 persons including two women for their alleged complicity in the youth’s murder.

The arrestees have been identified as Raja Pradhan (19), Mithun Sahu (25), Baya Pradhan (40), Subhadra Sahu (38), and Seemanchal Pradhan (50).

Reportedly, the cops tracked the accused and managed to nab them. However, the main accused is still on the run.

It is pertinent to mention that Sanatan Routray of Raghunath Nagar, who owns a mobile phone shop in Dumduma area, had an altercation with some youths late in the night and one among them stabbed him. While Sanatan died on the spot, the accused fled the area.