India reports 30,941 new Covid-19 cases, 350 deaths

New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 30,941 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the country’s overall Covid-19 tally to 32,768,880, according to the data released by Union health ministry at 9am.

India’s daily Covid-19 cases dip to 30,941, over 11,000 infections lower than yesterday. In the last 24 hours, active cases in the country declined by 5,684 to stand at 3,70,640. The active caseload accounts for 1.13% of total case

The death toll has also further climbed to 4,38,560 with 350 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate is currently at 97.53%. The 36,275 discharges in the last 24 hours took the total recoveries to 3,19,59,680.

According to health ministry’s release, the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.51%, which is less than 3% for the last 67 days, while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.22%.

A total of 52,15,41,098 samples have been tested to detect Covid-19 so far. Of which, 13,94,573 samples were tested yesterday, according to ICMR.