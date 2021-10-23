NIA arrests 8 more terror suspects following raids in J&K

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested eight more persons on Friday in connection with a conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities in Jammu & Kashmir and other places, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 13.

The agency conducted searches at 10 locations in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla, leading to the arrest of Adil Ahmad War, Manan Gulzar Dar, Hilal Ahmed Dar, Sobhia, Rouf Bhatt, Shaqib Bashir, Zamin Adil and Haris Nisar Langoo.

A case was registered on October 10 against those associated with Laskhar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Al Badr and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front and the People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF).