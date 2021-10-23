Clash In Narasinghpur Police Station: Three Including BJP Leader Bijay Dalbehera Arrested

Cuttack: In another development regarding the clash at Narasinghpur Police Station, at least three persons including BJP leader Bijay Dalbehera, his brother & associate have been arrested for allegedly barging into the PS yesterday.

Four persons, including three cops, were injured in a fierce clash that broke out between the public and police during a demonstration by BJP activists outside Narasinghpur police station in Cuttack district on Friday.

The BJP had staged the protest against the ‘illegal’ arrest of three of their party activities by police from the Ratapat area.

However, some agitated women protesters tried to lock the police station. However, a scuffle ensued after agitators allegedly stormed into the police station and tried to ransack the property.

Police then resorted to lathi-charge to control the situation, the senior cops claimed.