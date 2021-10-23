Haj 2022: Centre releases selection process of pilgrims, Details here

New Delhi: Pilgrims for Haj 2022 will be selected strictly on the basis of their complete vaccination status against Covid-19, confirmed Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said this on Friday while chairing a Haj Review Meeting in New Delhi, adding that a Digital Health Card, “E-MASIHA” health facility and “E-luggage pre-tagging”, providing all information regarding accommodation/transportation in Makkah-Madinah, would be provided to Haj pilgrims.

The official announcement of Haj 2022 will be made in the first week of November and along with that the process of online application for Haj will also be started. The entire Haj 2022 process in India will be 100% digital. India sends the second largest number of Haj pilgrims after Indonesia.

Naqvi said more than 3,000 women had applied for Haj 2020 and 2021 under without “Mehram” (male companion) category. Their applications would be eligible for Haj 2022 also. Other women can also apply for Haj 2022 under without “Mehram” category. All the women under without “Mehram” category would be exempted from the lottery system.

Arrangements are also being made for special training for Haj 2022 pilgrims regarding COVID-19 protocols. The process is being chalked out after consultations among the Ministries of Minority Affairs, Health, External Affairs and Civil Aviation, the Haj Committee of India, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and India’s Consul General in Jeddah and other agencies, representatives of whom were present at Friday’s meeting as well.