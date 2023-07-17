New office building of NCB in Bhubaneswar virtually inaugurated by Amit Shah

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday virtually inaugurated the newly-constructed office building of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bhubaneswar.

“A total of more than 1,44,000 kg of drugs have been destroyed today. For this I thank all the states and NCB as we have been able to destroy drugs worth Rs 2,378 crore through this campaign,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to Shah, a total of 1,250 cases were registered in 2006-13 and till 2014-23, 3,700 cases have been registered. Earlier 1.52 lakh kg of drugs were seized and today it is 3.94 lakh kg which shows an increase of 160%, he said.