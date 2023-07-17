Chandrayaan-3 cruising smoothly in space

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has successfully raised the orbit of the Chandrayaan-3 mission for the second time. The Orbit-Raising Maneuver has ensured that the spacecraft is now flying at a perigee of just over 200 kilometers.

To achieve the precise altitude required to escape Earth’s gravitational pull and embark on its journey toward the Moon, the Indian space agency will perform three more Earth-Bound Maneuvers.

The first orbit-raising maneuver was carried out a day after the mission’s launch on Saturday.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on board India’s heaviest launch vehicle, the Launch Vehicle Mark-3. The rocket placed the mission in a precise orbit around Earth, with all three stages performing nominally, marking a significant milestone.