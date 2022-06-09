Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tie knot!

Chennai: Tamil actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are officially married now. They reportedly tied the knot on Thursday (June 9), in a private affair with only family members and close friends in attendance in a resort in Mahabalipuram, Chennai.

During an interview, Vignesh Shivan claimed that he will post their first wedding pictures on his Twitter handle, before releasing them to the media. As per reports, the wedding ceremony began at 8.30 am and went on for a couple of hours. The bride and groom dressed up in Jade by Monica outfits.

With only limited guests and strict protocols in place, Shivan officially announced this high-profile affair a few days back at a press meet.

Official wedding pictures of the couple are yet to come out though.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan first worked together in the 2015 release film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan featuring Vijay Sethupathi. It was during their second directorial when they started dating. Their last film together was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It was released last month and also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha.