India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 194.59 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 194.59 Cr (1,94,59,81,691) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

This has been achieved through 2,48,87,047 sessions, according to the Union health ministry.

So far, more than 3.47 Cr (3,47,98,758) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 32,498. Active cases now constitute 0.08% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71%. 3,591 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,40,301.

7,240 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,40,615 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.38 Cr (85,38,63,238) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.31% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.13%.