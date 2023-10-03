Rainwater Submerges Community Health Centre in Jaleswar

Balasore: Rainwater flooded into Gopi Kishan Bhatt Community Health Centre in Balasore’s Jaleswar after heavy overnight downpour, leaving the patients in a miserable condition.

While Healthcare services were disrupted initially, the patients were later shifted to the upper floor and into other building.

According to reports, all the departments of the hospital are submerged in ankle-deep water.

Meanwhile, the municipal body has taken steps to drain out the rainwater and restore normalcy at the hospital.