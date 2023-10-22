Navratri Day 8: Goddess Mahagauri – Significance

Bhubaneswar: As the Navratri festival ascends towards its zenith, the eighth day brings a distinctive celebration of Goddess Mahagauri. Her name, an amalgamation of “Maha” signifying greatness and “Gauri” representing fairness, perfectly encapsulates her luminous and unsullied nature.

Goddess Mahagauri is typically depicted as a serene, fair deity, emanating a profound sense of grace and purity. With her four arms, she elegantly rides a bull, symbolizing her strength, and carries a trident and a tambourine. Her divine image exudes purity and tranquility.

Maa Mahagauri has four hands – while one hand on the right side carries a Trishul and the other stays in Abhaya Mudra, she holds a Damaru in one left hand and keeps the other in Varada Mudra. She symbolizes purity, serenity and tranquillity and governs the planet, Rahu. Her favourite flower is the Night Blooming Jasmine or Raat Ki Rani.

According to folklore, Goddess Parvati had to perform penance to win Lord Shiva as her husband. During her penance, she endured many hardships, such as surviving on leaves and staying in the wild forests. Due to these conditions, her complexion turned dark. However, when Lord Shiva accepted her as his wife, he bathed her with water from the Ganges, which transformed her complexion. This is why she is known as Mahagauri.

People worship Maa Mahagauri as she is known for bestowing her devotees with wealth and an opulent lifestyle and removing all their sufferings. Praying to Maa Durga on Ashtami can help rid one of all their problems and sins. Ashtami fast also holds significance as it brings prosperity and luck.

The colour of Maha Ashtami and Maa Mahagauri is purple, says Drik Panchang. Using this colour brings prosperity. It represents grandeur and royalty. Lastly, devotees offer coconut as a special bhog to Maa Mahagauri on Ashtami. It is said that donating coconuts to the Brahmins on Ashtami brings prosperity and happiness.