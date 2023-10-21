ENG vs SA, ODI World Cup: South Africa Outclass England By 229 Runs

South Africa put up a stellar show in the 20th game of the ongoing World Cup by beating England by 229 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Henrich Klaasen’s century helped Proteas pull off a heist against the English side. Post registering a solid show with the bat, Marco Jansen led South Africa’s bowling attack against England as he picked up two wickets. Lungi Ngidi scalped another one to stop England at 24/3 in the massive 400-run chase.

Kagiso Rabada then came up with more blows as he removed Ben Stokes for 5(8). Gerald Coetzee then joined hands as he snared Jos Buttler and Harry Brook in the same over. Coetzee went on to take his third wicket after he removed Adil Rashid for 10(14). Ngidi then trapped Willey for run-a-ball 12. In the end, Gerald Coetzee picked up a three-wicket haul while the likes of Ngidi, and Jansen ended up taking two wickets each.

For England, Mark Wood remained unbeaten on 43 runs off 17 balls as apart from him, no other batters could tackle the South African bowlers. Atkinson also contributed with a useful 35 runs off just 21 balls but then it was not enough to sail his team’s boat. Earlier, Henrich Klaasen recorded a brilliant century, helping South Africa to post a total of 399/7 in 50 overs. Klaasen smashed 109 runs off 67 balls, including 12 fours and four sixes. The middle-order batter took just 61 balls to reach the three-figure mark while Marco Jansen also remained unbeaten on 75 runs off 42 balls.

Apart from them, opener batter Reeza Hendricks gave a solid start by scoring 85(75) before getting out to Adil Rashid. Rassie van der Dussen also chipped in with his half-century, while stand-in skipper Aiden Markram played a useful hand of 42 in 44 balls.

Reece Topley was the star with the ball for England as he returned with the figures of three wickets after giving away 88 runs. Atkinson and Rashid took two wickets each.

Playing XIs:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c) (wk), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.