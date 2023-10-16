Navratri Day 2: Goddess Brahmacharini Significance in Shardiya Navratri

New Delhi: On day 2 of Shardiya Navratri, devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini. This navratri falls in autumn, in the lunar month of Ashwin. Devotees commemorate Maa Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura during this time.

Maa Brahmacharini is the unmarried form of Goddess Parvati. She took birth at Daksha Prajapati’s home in this avatar and was a great Sati. She governs Lord Mangal, the provider of all fortunes. She walks barefoot, has two hands, and carries Jap Mala in the right hand and Kamandal in the left. According to Hindu scriptures, Goddess Brahmacharini did severe penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband. She spent years on a diet of Bilva leaves, flowers, fruits and leafy vegetables and slept on the floor. She also fasted while staying in open places in scorching summers, harsh winters and stormy rains. Later, she stopped eating and continued her penance without food and water.

Seeing her intense resolve, Lord Brahma gave her a blessing, and she became Lord Shiva’s consort. However, when her father disrespected Lord Shiva, Maa Brahmacharini immolated herself by wishing to get a father in her next birth who respects her husband.

By worshipping her, virtues such as penance, renunciation, dispassion and restraint improve inherently. One can also enhance their ethical conduct. Additionally, one can achieve all of their goals by praying to the Goddess.

Navratri 2023 Day 2 Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Colour and Timing:

According to Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi of Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 16 at 12:32 am and end on October 17 at 1:13 am. Meanwhile, the moon sighting will be possible from 5:51 pm to 6:40 pm on October 16. Brahma Muhurat will last from 4:42 am to 5:32 am, and Abhijit Muhurat is from 11:44 am to 12:29 pm.

Maa Brahmacharini’s colour is red. It symbolises passion and love. Meanwhile, the flower used to worship her is Jasmine.

According to Drik Panchang, devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini and Lord Shiva on the second of Navratri. They also observe a fast to seek blessings. Devotees offer jasmine flowers, rice, and sandalwood to Maa Brahmacharini in a kalash. The deity is also given abhishek with milk, curd and honey. A special bhog of sugar is also prepared for the Goddess during Navratri.