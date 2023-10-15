Odisha State Weightlifting Championship 2023 From Monday

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Weightlifting Championship organised jointly by the Sports and Youth Services Department and the Odisha Weightlifting Association is going to kick off tomorrow.

A total of 250 weightlifters (130 men, 201 women) from 11 districts and units including Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Ganjam, Rayagada, Balangir, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Anugol, Sundergarh and RSP will participate in the competition and 45 officials will be a part in the event at the Biju Patnaik Weightlifting Hall at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

All arrangements have been made by the department for food and accommodation for the players and officials.

In this competition, which will be held from 16th to 18th October, competitors can participate in a total of 60 categories.